ST. JOHNSBURY — A Vermont State Trooper assigned to the St. Johnsbury/Bradford barracks was suspended from duty last month.

VSP Spokesman Adam Silverman on Tuesday confirmed that Det. Tpr. Nicholas Cianci was placed on paid administrative leave on Dec. 7, 2020. Silverman said he could not provide further details about Cianci’s suspension because they relate to confidential personnel matters.

Cianci has been a member of the Vermont State Police since 2018 and has been assigned as a detective to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation since August.

