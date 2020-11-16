Late Sunday, word went out that a member of the 2nd-grade cohort at St. Johnsbury School had tested positive for COVID-19, and one section of the grade would learn remotely on Monday.

Also, on Monday, Troy School announced three members of the school community had tested positive and St. Johnsbury Academy reported one.

These are just the latest in a list of at least 10 Northeast Kingdom schools that have had a member of the faculty, staff, or student body test positive for coronavirus since school returned in September. These cases also come as the Northeast Kingdom has seen a rising number of cases, with the region’s second-highest new case total announced in Monday’s Health Department report.

There is the potential that these numbers will increase notably this week as the Vermont Health Department and Agency of Education launch the first round of surveillance testing.

AOE officials said Monday that up to 25,000 school staff are eligible to participate in the testing. However, how many will actually be tested is uncertain since testing was voluntary for the school employees. The testing will occur around the state every day this week.

In the Northeast Kingdom, most of the region’s supervisory unions and a selection of the independent schools will provide testing to staff this week. Local school administrators are happy to provide the opportunity, while others remain a bit anxious about the results.

According to Ben Truman, Public Health Communication Officer, the test results should be turned around within 48 hours, which is the state’s average reporting time. They will be reported out as part of the Health Department’s daily dashboard and the weekly school report documenting cases within the state’s k-12 community.

Several schools in the region will be tested today and tomorrow.

St. Johnsbury Superintendent Brian Ricca said testing at the St. Johnsbury School is happening today.

“We are proud to take part in this surveillance testing, to show our commitment to keeping our schools open,” said Ricca. “We are counting on the St. Johnsbury community to do their part as well to ensure that we can keep our schools open.”

In an update to the school community about the case first announced Sunday night, Ricca noted that in an abundance of caution, Mrs. Dwyer’s 2nd-grad class would remain remote for the week, despite the individual in question not being on campus since Nov. 7 and only one of the class’s cohorts being present.

“We will have both cohorts stay remote simply to be on the safe side,” said Ricca.

Adam Rosenburg, Superintendent of Orleans Southwest SU, said testing in his schools was being done on Wednesday. The program, which consists of the staff self-administering a nasal swab test, seems easy to execute on the surface.

“We have anticipated that the testing might reveal some asymptomatic cases,” noted Rosenburg. “Our staff have been prepared to shift into remote for any duration.”

Emilie Knisley, Superintendent of Orange East SU, said testing would be conducted on Wednesday in her schools.

“I think that it will be a positive step to have a better sense of positivity rates in our schools and whether or not we should be concerned about community spread,” said Knisley of the program. “There is a lot of fear and concern around the virus, and concrete data on where we stand as a school community will be helpful to inform the next steps.”

Knisley said her team had conversations about the possibility of positive cases discovered during the testing regimen forcing a shift to remote learning.

Testing within Kingdom East SU will be done on Tuesday, said Superintendent Jen Botzojorns, said her team has been working hard to keep students in pods and isolated to prevent spread within the school community. “If we have any positive cases, we will contact trace and do as we would normally do given a positive result,” said Botzojorns.

John Castle, Superintendent of North Country SU, said schools there would be tested on Wednesday. “Whereas I support the general intent of the initiative, I’m a bit concerned that it has been a bit rushed to implement,” said Castle. “It is certainly possible that even a relatively small number of positive tests could have an impact on schools going remote.”

Mark Tucker, Superintendent of Caledonia Central SU, said his staff would be tested on Tuesday. “If anyone tests positive, they will fall into the COVID-19 reporting to the schools that VDH already has in place, and we will handle it according to our protocols. I suppose this may surface asymptomatic positives - that’s why they are doing it.”

St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute were among the independent schools selected to participate in the surveillance testing program based on their faculty and staff’s geographic region and size.

NEK Cases

Monday’s report from the Department of Health showed the NEK’s three counties had its second-highest daily total, with 12 new cases - 6 in Caledonia (the county’s highest daily count yet), 4 in Orleans, and 2 in Essex. The region is now at 172 cases and has seen a dramatic acceleration of cases. It took 161 days for the region to reach the first 50 cases on Aug. 14. It then took 79 days to reach 100 cases on Nov. 1. It took only 11 days to reach 150 cases, on Nov. 12.