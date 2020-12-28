ST. JOHNSBURY — Erika Pierce, a St. Johnsbury woman who runs a small business selling makeup and skincare products, has been so moved by hearing about the isolation of people in care homes during the pandemic that she set out to spread some cheer this Christmas season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, the 33-year-old set out with her sleigh full of goodies to share Christmas joy and spirit with the residents who live at the Canterbury Inn in downtown St. Johnsbury.

Pierce explained, “I have a small business selling makeup and skincare. I donated 35 bags of hand lotion, lip balms and warm socks to the 30 residents at the Canterbury Inn, plus five bags for the full-time nursing staff.”

She said, “I received donations from our local community and beyond to help put this together.”

Just before Christmas, Pierce said, “I have a Facebook friend who consistently posts about the difficulties of not being able to see her mom who is a resident of the Canterbury Inn.”

“My mom is also high risk and because of COVID we haven’t seen much of her for months,” shared Pierce in recent days. “Knowing this was such a hard year on so many, I truly just wanted to do something extra for them, something special.”

A friend of hers, Ashley Stoddard, is one of the RNs on staff at the Canterbury House and was Pierce’s roommates from many years ago, she said, in sharing the story and photos of the Christmas gifts being delivered just before Christmas last week.

According to Pierce, “I had messaged her with my idea and I made it happen. Delivered them (Tuesday) so they could get their bags before Christmas.”

Shortly after making the delivery, Pierce posted on social media, writing, “They’ve been delivered!!!! 35 goodie bags for the residents and staff.”

“Merry Christmas to the residents of Canterbury Inn! I hope these gifts brighten your days!” Thank you Ashley Stoddard for letting me do this and to all of you generous people who donated and helped me make this possible,” wrote Pierce.

Stoddard responded, “You are amazing! Thank you and everyone who donated!!

She underplayed her act of kindness, saying it was thanks to the donations of others that she was able to do so much, and she was grateful for the contributions that made it possible, “Truly, though, just trying to spread extra love through this difficult holiday season.”

Nicquelle Timson was one of those who responded to the post, and she wrote to Pierce saying, “Thank you from my Grammie!”

Megan Gibson of St. Johnsbury said of Pierce’s donation, “She’s so sweet and thoughtful! She got the community involved to make these residents feel special.”