LYNDONVILLE — The Stars & Stripes Festival will take place this Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year marks the 39th annual event featuring fun for the whole family in downtown Lyndonville.
The festival’s traditional huge parade steps off at 10 a.m. with a theme this year of “All Things Lyndon.”
The parade grand marshal is Agnes Sears.
“Agnes is the very embodiment of the theme “All Things Lyndon,” said Cheryl McMahon, Lyndon Chamber Secretary. “She is a well-known and well-loved member of the Lyndon community. We are honored to have her as Grand Marshal in this year’s parade.
Sears was born in 1925 and lived in Lyndonville all her life. She grew up on Church Street next to the Methodist Church, where she is a member and was organist and choir director for over 60 years. She still plays the organ there occasionally.
Sears graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1943 and has been a very active class secretary ever since. She graduated from Burdette College in Boston and then worked for Rita Bowles at Lyndon Normal School.
She married Kenton Sears in 1948 and raised four children - Paul, Marcia, Jim and Scott. She also worked as secretary at the CNSU office for many years.
She was an active member of the Eastern Star and was named Woman of the Year by the Lyndon Corner Grange in 1978.
Sears is also especially known for walking up and down Hill Street until this last year and worked the election polls in Lyndon for many years, said McMahon.
Festival goers are reminded to get into town early as many of the main routes in town will be shutting down around 9:30 for the parade. The parade route starts at Powers Park, heads south on Main Street, Depot Street and Broad Street, before turning onto Center Street and wrapping back around past Bandstand Park before the parade participants will return to Powers Park. The parade will feature a couple bands, Bread and Puppet and many floats and marching entries from area businesses, churches, organizations and schools.
McMahon said there will be flaggers on-hand and some traffic delays while the parade is underway, especially since the closure of Miller’s Run Bridge had eliminated a frequently used detour. Once it starts, the parade is expected to last 45 minutes to an hour, so road closures could last from 9:30 until about 11.
“People are really embracing the theme,” said McMahon. “It’s a nice celebration of the community.”
Just prior to the parade, weather permitting, will be a flyover by Dick Axelrod in his private plane, as has been done the last few years.
Following the parade there will be loads of activities in Bandstand park. Lyndonville Rotary will be putting on their traditional cookout from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
There will be a clown show with “Pirate Man Dan” by the bandstand immediately following the parade.
Music in the Park will be by the bluegrass band Seven Mile Line from noon to 3 p.m. And there will be over 40 vendors and groups with food, crafts, fun and more, including a number of free activities for kids.
McMahon reminded festival goers that it is expected to be hot on Saturday, so festival goers should take care to wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water and find some shade.
The event is sponsored by the Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lyndonville Rotary Club, Northern Gas Transport and Community National Bank.
The festival has been named one of the top 10 summer events by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
For more information, visit www.lyndonvermont.com.
