State Begins Mask Distribution In The NEK

Governor Phil Scott announced Thursday that the State of Vermont is distributing up to 300,000 cloth face coverings to the public, emergency responders and select agencies throughout the month of August.
The masks are being distributed in the Northeast Kingdom through local town clerks, fire departments and Emergency Management officials. Some shipments of the one-size-fits-all masks have been delivered.
Others have not.
“I have received about 1,600 masks,” said Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert in an email response to questions on Thursday. “They just arrived yesterday. I am working on a distribution plan as I write this…still working on the logistics.”
Danville Emergency Management Director Michael Walsh said he’s still waiting for Danville’s allotment of masks.
“As of today we have not received any,” said Walsh. “We are supposed to have 550 coming next week sometime.”
Residents of Newbury, which has received 730 masks, can pick theirs up at the Newbury town offices.
The town of Walden has received 50 masks which can be picked up at the town clerk’s office.
“Give us a call or drop in,” said Walden Town Clerk & Treasurer Lina Smith.
The town of Kirby has been allotted 125 masks which can be picked up at the Kirby Town Clerk’s office.
Some towns are limiting distribution to just one mask per resident while others are imposing no restrictions. Kirby is taking a wait-and-see approach.
“You can put your name on a list for another one and any left after a couple of weeks will be distributed to those on the list,” said Kirby Town Clerk Wanda Grant.
Masks are also being distributed in the (unorganized) Unified Towns & Gores.
“We have 6 towns and received 60 masks,” said UTG Supervisor Gina Vigneault. “They are for property owners only. Call or email the office.”
The State Emergency Operations Center procured the masks from those donated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Further information about local contacts for NEK mask distribution is available at vem.vermont.gov/maskdistribution.
For COVID-19 health information, guidance and case data, visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid19.
