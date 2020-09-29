Public highways have become the surface on which people with paint have sprayed messages and endorsements, but transportation officials want it to stop for safety reasons and because road crews have better things to do with their time than deal with graffiti.
Locally, roads have been painted with a Trump endorsement. Proportioned word and line spacing suggest the painter is using some kind of template. The message has been found on Route 5 in Barnet, near the intersection with Joe’s Brook Road, Route 2 in Danville, Route 2 in Lunenburg and Route 122 in Sheffield.
Kevin Gadapee, head of the District 7 office of the Agency of Transportation, said Tuesday that his crews have dealt with all of the known instances of highway graffiti except the ones on Route 122. He said he was hoping a crew could be diverted over there later in the day.
Gary Briggs, a resident and business owner in Lunenburg, was not pleased that a public highway was used for a political message, but he said the fact that it was an endorsement for Trump was not the main reason for his concern.
“Make no mistake, I am as anti-trump as the next person,” he said, “…but I did view this as a highway safety hazard and also an unlawful act of graffiti.”
Briggs said the paint location in Lunenburg was on a corner and it could have distracted a driver who may have veered into the oncoming lane.
“My personal stance is the highways are for driving…period,” he said. “There should be nothing on our roadways other than appropriate road safety signage.”
Briggs reported the graffiti in Lunenburg to Gadapee at AOT and to Essex County Sheriff Trevor Colby.
“In my original email to Sheriff Colby and Mr. Gadapee I explained what and where the graffiti was and that I felt this was a safety hazard given the location,” wrote Briggs. “I did state in my email that if the graffiti was not painted over by the end of the day on Monday I would do so myself.”
That wasn’t necessary as Gadapee dispatched a crew to paint over it.
“Mr. Gadapee responded swiftly and was very clear that the graffiti would be removed as it was a public safety hazard,” said Briggs. “I was very impressed with the speed in which they did so.”
Gadapee said AOT workers try to take care of graffiti as soon as they can, but crews also have scheduled work that must be done.
“When we do see something like this and it’s safety-related we do act quite quickly,” Gadapee said. “It does take our crews off our normal maintenance work.”
Wayne Symonds, chief engineer for AOT said Caledonia County towns aren’t the only places dealing with public highway graffiti.
“Across the state we have seen a big uptick in graffiti in political or social justice messages on travel ways of state highways,” he said. “Some of what we’ve seen have been much more substantial in size” to include the covering of both lanes.
Dealing with the graffiti is a job that requires multiple workers. Flaggers are needed for traffic control and workers are needed to either pressure wash the surface or paint over it. Each instance takes between one and three hours to address, said Symonds.
Beyond the extra workload for AOT, Symonds said the bigger concern was safety of everyone involved, including the person doing the painting, the motorists driving along trying to read the writing, and the personnel tasked with the graffiti clean-up.
“We want people to pay attention to the road and not try to figure out what’s been written on the pavement,” he said. “It also can interfere with other messages that we’re trying to get across.”
Symonds was asked to share what he would say to a would-be culprit of highway graffiti. “I would ask them to consider the safety of themselves and the overall traveling public. I’m certain there are other ways for them to get their message across,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.