State Looking Into Extent Of Contamination Along Eastern Avenue

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is going back in for a closer look at the underground contamination that forced the re-location of state workers from their leased offices at 67-72 Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury two years ago.
The contamination was discovered under the office building complex in March of 2017 owned by Calderwood LLC. the building was shuttered and the Vermont Agency of Human Services employees who worked there were re-located to the former microDATA building at 1016 Route 5 in St. Johnsbury.
State officials have said the underground contamination stems from chemicals used by a former Eastern Avenue dry cleaning business. Officials said the airborne contaminants was emitting from the building’s foundation.
On Tuesday, a contractor working for the state began collecting ground samples along Eastern Avenue to determine the levels of “soil vapors” in the ground including dry cleaning chemicals tetrachloroothylene and trichloroethylene.
State Environmental Analyst Kimberly Caldwell said Tuesday the goal of the four day project is to determine whether any other buildings in the area are affected including the building that houses the existing Palmer Brothers dry cleaning business at 179 Eastern Ave.
“Currently we have soil vapor data from samples collected near the former state office buildings and another former dry cleaner across the street,” said Caldwell. “We need to collect more samples from a wider area to determine where concentrations are higher or lower. Since there are two former drycleaners and one active drycleaner on Eastern Avenue we need more data to see how concentrations increase or decrease away from these locations…”
Once the scope of the contamination is determined planning would begin on how to make any contaminated buildings safe for human occupation. One idea under consideration by state engineers is a “sub-slab depressurization system” which Caldwell says is commonly used and the same technology used to mitigate Radon gas.
Seventy-eight state employees working for the Vermont Department of Probation & Parole, the Vermont Department of Health and the Vermont Department for Children and Families were relocated to former microDATA building after air quality testing confirmed the presence of carcinogenic chemicals related to a dry cleaning business.
St. Johnsbury’s municipal records indicate the facility hosted a dry-cleaning business decades ago. In 1972, property owner B.J. Murphy was granted a permit to convert its use from dry cleaning to office space. The facility features three separate, but linked, buildings. The properties combined are assessed at about $1.84 million, according to the town clerk’s office.
