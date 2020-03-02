Prosecutors did not ask the court to hold accused Elm Street shooter Arther S. Butler behind bars last week despite fresh allegations that he had violated his court ordered conditions of release multiple times.
But that’s about to change.
Butler is due back in Caledonia County Superior Court Wednesday at 3 p.m. for a hearing to decide whether the court will grant a state motion to revoke Butler’s conditions of release and impose bail.
“Since defendant was released on Oct. 22, 2019, he has demonstrated an inability to obey the court imposed conditions,” wrote Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Maria Byford in her motion to revoke conditions.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Butler, 18, was charged with reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Brandon Delude, 24, twice in the back while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in April 2019.
Butler, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was released on court-ordered conditions of release last year pending trial.
But Butler was recently charged with violating those conditions nine times by having social media contact with his co-defendant, John H. “JJ” Emerson III, 18.
According to Byford’s motion, Butler has racked up a total of 13 violations of conditions of release since he was charged with the shooting, and that the current arrangement of allowing him to live at home in the custody of his mother and under a 24-hour curfew is not working.
“Not only has Christine Butler failed to report the violations, she has enabled visits between co-defendants by providing transportation,” wrote Byford. “There is also evidence through defendant’s message to Emerson that (Butler’s father) Steven Butler was providing the defendant with alcohol … Clearly both parents are enabling their son and doing nothing to prevent violations let alone report them.”
According to the motion, Butler has also been violent with his mother.
“Given the documented history of violence by defendant on his mother it is not surprising that she has no control over him,” wrote Byford.
The state alleges that Butler has had “daily contact” with Emerson since October despite being prohibited by the court from having any contact with each other while the shooting case is pending.
“In fact, they have had conversations through Facebook messenger where they discuss their pending court cases and engaged in video chats,” wrote Byford in her motion.
Butler was released from pre-trial detention on conditions of release in October after his defense attorney, Dan Sedon of Chelsea, told the court that Butler was being abused by other inmates at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. Sedon even produced pictures of Butler with a black eye.
But according to prosecutors, Butler has admitted in his social media postings that he made up the abuse allegations and was injured in a fight rather than being attacked.
“This admission is consistent with records from the Northeast Correctional facility that the defendant was the aggressor in the incident where he received a black eye,” wrote Byford.
Byford also said prison records obtained by the state do not support allegations that Butler had been abused in other ways.
“There was no evidence on an assault in the shower or sexual harassment by a cell mate,” wrote Byford. “The nature of these violations certainly raises concerns about the integrity of the judicial system, as well as the safety of the victims and his mother, should he be allowed to continue with no supervision.”
Co-defendant Emerson was charged with felony accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Butler elude police after the shooting. He was also charged recently with violating conditions of release by having contact with Butler on social media.
The charges include allegations that Emerson drank Cognac, played with firearms, and shared a legal document online with Butler.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released into the custody of a court-ordered custodian.
“I’m going to give you one more chance,” said Judge Michael J. Harris as he released Emerson into the custody of his father John Emerson Jr. — despite objections from Byford.
