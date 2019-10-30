State Police Looking For Snow Plow Thief

Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person who stole a snow plow and sander from St. Johnsbury Auto on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Sunday evening.
Trooper Sean Pecuch reported that a 9’2” Boss Stainless Steel V-Plow and a 8’ Fisher salt spreader were stolen from the dealership at 500 Memorial Drive sometime between 5:45 and 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.
His investigation revealed a GMC Sierra pulling a trailer entered the dealership and left with the plow and salt spreader in the back of the trailer a short time later.
Troopers are asking the public for assistance with any information regarding this investigation in identifying this truck and trailer and the whereabouts of the plow and salt spreader. The vehicle is described as possibly a newer style ‘16-‘19 GMC Sierra Double cab, with a tonneau cover on the back and chrome side steps.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Pecuch at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
