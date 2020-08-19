Vermont State Police reported Wednesday that the apparent cause of a Marshfield man's death was by homicide.
The body of the man was found Wednesday morning inside a home on Sunrise Drive. Police noted the age of the man as in his 70s. They did not provide a name and stated the identification would be shared after notifying next of kin.
State police reported there is no indication that there is a threat to the public.
Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are investigating the incident.
The victim’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.
