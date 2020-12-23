Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Dalton on Wednesday night.
According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, an adult male is dead and a New Hampshire State Trooper was shot during the incident, which remains under investigation.
The trooper was transported to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.
Patch.com reports that, based on radio traffic, the incident was a traffic stop gone wrong. They reported the trooper stopped a black vehicle at the intersection of Bridge Hill Road and Route 135, and moments later said "shots fired ... I have been hit."
According to multiple reports, the trooper was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
A vehicle related to the incident has been found abandoned, according to WMUR.
A crime scene was established on the New Hampshire side of Bridge Hill Road, which crosses into Lunenburg, Vt.
The incident drew a large response. State Police Troop F was assisted on scene by members at least five local departments (Dalton, Lancaster, Littleton, Northumberland, Whitefield) along with Dalton Fire and Whitefield Ambulance.
Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement on Twitter saying "New Hampshire is praying for our State Trooper injured in the line of duty. I have made all state resources available to assist in this critical investigation."
No further details were released late Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
