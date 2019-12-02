St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Scattered flurries and snow showers. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.