NEWPORT CITY — An advocate of herd immunity argued at a court hearing Monday that Vermont’s mask mandate wouldn’t prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in a Newport City store.
Aimee Stephenson took the stand as an expert witness on behalf of Derby Port Press owner Andre Desautels of North Troy, who is being sued by Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan for refusing to wear masks in the former UPS Store on Main Street.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Mary Miles Teachout in February imposed a preliminary injunction on Desautels ordering him to follow Gov. Phil Scott’s mask mandate or possibly face up to $1,000 a day in fines.
Desautels said his shop lost his UPS franchise and nearly all of his business after news broke that he was being pressured by the state to enforce the mask mandate - a policy shared by UPS.
The civil court case has drawn national attention. The attorney general’s attorneys argued Friday that Desautels should not set an example for other business owners.
In day two of the remote hearing about the preliminary injunction, Desautels’ attorney Deborah Bucknam had Stephenson, who has a doctorate on microbiology and molecular genetics and teaches at Community College of Vermont, testify about the ineffectiveness of cloth masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My opinion is that we do not have evidence that they are effective at preventing viral transmission …” Stephenson said.
Cloth masks available to the public aren’t fitted properly and do not stop particles the size of viruses from passing through or around them, she said.
Stephenson said that the reliance on social distancing, hand sanitizing and limitation of close contacts would protect Desautels, his employee and the customers. His employee suffers from panic attacks and under state mandates does not have to wear a mask.
Desautels does not wear a mask either. He has not set up plastic sneeze guards at checkout counters or other interaction points.
“My opinion is the chance of transmission is very low,” Stephenson said.
Bucknam fought off state arguments that Stephenson shouldn’t be allowed as an expert witness and succeeded in getting documents filed at the last minute into evidence over state objections.
Stephenson, in response to questions from Assistant Attorney General Rachel Smith, said she has questions about the decisions being made by her public institutions.
Smith repeatedly cited Stephenson’s advocacy for herd immunity, when enough of a population has contracted a disease to stop a pandemic.
Smith cited comments from several of Stephenson’s opinion pieces, including one published Aug. 4, 2020, in The Caledonian-Record.
Stephenson argued in April that the governor’s shut down orders were unnecessary, arguing for herd immunity, and said in August that school should reopen.
Smith asked Stephenson if she agreed with the U.S. Center for Disease Control that hundreds of thousands of people have died from COVID-19.
Stephenson disagreed with the CDC on that, saying that many have died due to underlying illnesses while having COVID-19. She said hundreds died, perhaps thousands, saying the real numbers won’t be known until afterward.
Vermont epidemiologist Patsy Kelso returned to give testimony Monday to rebut Stephenson’s testimony, saying that masks do stop people from spraying droplets out when they sneeze, cough, laugh, sing, or exhale.
She said that the COVID-19 virus molecules are spread in droplets in the air, disagreeing with Stephenson who said the virus escapes from masks because it spreads in minuscule particles which slip between the fibers of cloth.
Kelso said that Stephenson appeared to be giving her opinion rather than providing facts when she talked about how the COVID-19 virus spreads.
“Cloth-based masks are one of the tools in the toolbox” to stop the spread, Kelso said.
Bucknam offered testimony from a corrections officer from Northern State Correctional Center in Newport City and a worker from a nursing home, both of which experienced an outbreak. She said she wanted to show that mask policies did not prevent these outbreaks.
The judge agreed with the state that neither case is relevant to the Desautels case.
The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning with closing arguments.
The judge is expected to decide if the preliminary injunction ordering Desautels to wear masks in his store or be in violation will continue while the lawsuit proceeds.
