St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.