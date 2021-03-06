St. Johnsbury Academy reported new COVID cases on Friday, and Lyndon Institute’s outbreak continues with four new confirmed cases, bringing the school’s total to 14.
LI’s case count surpasses the previous total of COVID cases in a K-12 Vermont school. Stockbridge Central School in Windsor County had 12 cases.
The 14 cases at LI are by far the highest number the school has seen traced to a single exposure point. Prior to this outbreak, there had only been three cases in the school community since the start of the school year.
The initial case linked to the outbreak was discovered on Feb. 25, the day after a hockey game was played between LI and St. Johnsbury Academy. Due to concerns of possible contact, players and coaches from both teams were tested and games were canceled. Two additional cases from LI were confirmed on Sunday. On Tuesday, the school reported seven new confirmed COVID cases.
Mike Lowe, LI’s Assistant Head for Advancement, reported the latest four cases in a press release on Friday afternoon. “These 4 additional positive cases are connected to the past 10 cases that have been already reported as a part of this outbreak,” he wrote.
LI, which hasn’t had students on campus for two weeks due to school vacation last week and all-school remote learning this week, is extending the remote learning through Tuesday of next week as a COVID precaution. There could be an extension beyond Tuesday, Lowe noted. If that happens, it will be communicated on Monday.
“We currently plan to open back up for in-person instruction on Wednesday, March 10, as the current scope of this outbreak is limited in nature,” Lowe stated.
Lowe said he could not provide detailed reasons for his assessment of the outbreak as “limited” other than to say it seems to be “isolated and pretty contained.”
Whether the number of cases tied to the outbreak will increase remains to be seen. Lowe said, “We are still waiting on test results from several community members that we know about.”
He reminded people tied to the LI community to pick up the phone if caller ID shows a Vermont Department of Health number or LI number. The calls will indicate possible exposure to the virus, the need to get tested and possibly a quarantine requirement.
A significant casualty of the outbreak has been winter sports at LI. Games and practices for all teams were canceled this week. On Monday, officials plan to indicate when sports action will begin.
Despite the proximity to LI hockey players last week, no Academy player or coach tested positive for coronavirus. Headmaster Sharon Howell stated on Friday, “Our players have all been in quarantine until this afternoon; all of them received two rounds of negative results.”
The boys Academy hockey team is back in action today at the BOR in Barre, playing Brattleboro at 4:30 p.m. Originally they were supposed to be playing Mississquoi Valley today, but COVID issues at MVU forced the team to pull out of the game.
The Academy did report three new cases on Friday, and two of the people were on campus this week. One of them was on campus Monday and the other one was there on Tuesday. On-campus learning resumed on Monday after a vacation the previous week. The third Academy person hasn’t been on campus since Feb. 18.
Officials did note that all three cases are connected. “It was from an off-campus gathering, not an on-campus transmission,” the SJA COVID Response Team stated.
The Department of Health has told Academy officials that anyone who had close contact with the three people has been told and is under quarantine.
The new cases will not alter the hybrid learning model of half the student population on campus on a given day. “We feel confident continuing to stay together on campus,” officials noted.
St. Johnsbury School Cases
St. Johnsbury School Supt. Brian Ricca reported two new cases of the virus this week. He noted on Thursday that school officials learned on Wednesday that a member of the school community had tested positive.
“Due to the February break and the proactive approach this individual took, there are no close contacts on campus,” Ricca stated.
On Friday, he reported a second case confirmed in someone connected to the school as a student or faculty member. Ricca made no indication that the two new cases were related, but again noted there was no close contact with anyone at the school.
