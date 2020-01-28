MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 parents, students, and community members are expected to attend Vermont's largest annual celebration of School Choice Week tomorrow.
WHAT:
- School Choice Week student celebration and press conference
WHO:
- 300+ parents, students, and community leaders
WHEN & WHERE:
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 | Capitol Plaza & Convention Center | 100 State St.
- 10 a.m. kickoff at the Capitol Plaza
- 11 a.m.press conference at the State House
- Noon - lunch, remarks, choir, featured guest speaker at the Capitol Plaza
As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.