Oliver Drummund, 5, oversees construction at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury. Oliver joins (from right) his dad Josh Drummond, uncle Justin Morgan, Andrew Baird and Brian Brewster for the poring of concrete pads for new dugouts at the town Little League Field. The Morgan Construction company has donated hundreds of hours, and equipment, to an ongoing effort to “Rebuild Legion Field.” Support the effort at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rebuild-legion-fields
