The 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series begins Sunday, July 14, with singer and bluesman Peter Karp. For the third consecutive year, St. Johnsbury is one of 15 small to mid-sized towns and cities to win a $25,000 matching grant from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation to present 10 free weekly summer concerts, breathing new life into an underused public space. Starting July 14, the free family- (and dog-) friendly concerts will take place every Sunday, rain or shine, at Dog Mountain. Showtime runs from 4-7 p.m. through August, with September shows scheduled from 3-6.
Season opener Peter Karp is an American roots-and-blues singer/songwriter, guitarist and pianist known for his wry lyrics, drawling tenor, mournful slide guitar, and sizzling harmonica. Drawing comparisons to the likes of John Prine, Bruce Springsteen, Steve Earl, and Otis Redding, Karp “(embodies) American Blues,” says Mick Taylor of the Rolling Stones, who compares Karp’s musical legacy to those of James Taylor and Bob Dylan.
Many artists get sabotaged by rave reviews that compare them to legendary performers they’ll never have the chance of surpassing, but music historians and folk blues aficionados seem baffled that Karp’s not more famous than he is. Karp records for San Francisco-based blues logo Blind Pig, but he’s just as much country as blues, and just as much folk rock as country. He personifies the amorphous Americana movement, freely shifting styles to keep listeners guessing (and dancing). “I ain’t deep,” he sings with trademark Peter Karp wit, “I’m just down.”
“Peter Karp is a star,” writes Goldmine Magazine. “From his muscular slide guitar soloing to his observational and oh-so-true songwriting, and, most of all, that soulful expressive voice of his, dripping with innuendo, dude’s entertaining as hell.” Accolades aside, Karp’s a storyteller and a spellbinding performer.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury season opener is doubly important, as representation from the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation will be in attendance. Vanessa Silberman, senior director of Communications and Strategic Initiatives, will visit Dog Mountain as part of the Levitt’s annual site visit. “(Vanessa’s) a wonderful human being who we’ve come to know over the years,” says Molly Stone, Catamount’s associate director of Live Music and the programmer for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury series. “We’re looking forward to sharing with her the impact Levitt has had on our community.”
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series takes place Sunday nights at Dog Mountain from 4 to 7 p.m. Food and drink will be available courtesy of Kingdom Taproom, Schilling Beer Company, and a variety of local vendors. No outside alcohol is permitted on the premises. For more information, including the complete 2019 Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series line-up, visit www.concerts/levittamp.org/stjohnsbury.
