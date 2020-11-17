A Connecticut man with ties to Vermont who unsuccessfully tried to flee into Canada at the border in Derby Line has been arraigned on murder charges in the killing of Jennifer Brelsford of Bridgeport, Conn.

Corey Ramos, 30, of Bridgeport, was arrested Oct. 19 in Derby Line, charged as a fugitive from justice, and held without bail in Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City.

He was wanted for questioning in the strangling death of Brelsford, his estranged girlfriend, and agreed to be expedited to Connecticut. They had a three-year-old son together.

Media outlets in Connecticut report that Ramos was arraigned on charges of murder and violating a protective order. He pleaded not guilty.

He was held on a $1.5 million bond, media outlets reported.

Bridgeport Police found Brelsford dead in her apartment on Oct. 18. Her neck had been cut with a razor, and her purse strap was wrapped around her neck as well.

Ramos was quickly named a suspect after officers said they learned from Brelsford’s family about his alleged volatile, abusive history over the years.

In the week before Brelsford’s death, two protective orders were issued against Ramos - prohibiting him from contacting Brelsford after a domestic dispute in West Haven, Conn.

Police immediately got an arrest warrant for him on the grounds he violated those orders.

Border officers arrested Ramos after crossing the border on Lee Street, one of several streets shared between Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Quebec, according to police.

Ramos’ arrest warrant shows he confessed to the slaying.

Besides this case and the domestic dispute in West Haven, he also faces an ongoing sexual assault case in Rutland.

According to court records, Ramos is facing charges in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division of sexual assault without consent, unlawful restraint in the second degree, obstructing justice, and domestic assault.

These charges are in connection with other women.

He pleaded not guilty on May 20, and after a weight of evidence hearing, was released on $10,000 bail, records show.