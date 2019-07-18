Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a theft of guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Lyndon.
Dallas Bona was arrested and arraigned in U.S. Distract Court in Burlington on one count of stealing a firearm from a gun dealer and one count of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm. Bona pleaded not guilty to both charges and was ordered into federal detention pending further proceedings.
Bona is accused of stealing a Jimenez J.A. .22 semi automatic pistol with a serial number of 425067 from a safe belonging to Lyndonville resident Shawn Straffin last year. Investigators said Bona traded the stolen weapon for heroin.
U.S. District Court
Straffin told Lyndonville Police that someone entered his Little Egypt Road home through his front door between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 and stole four guns and two suppressors from his safe including the Jimenez pistol unidentified in the federal indictment. Also reported stolen were a Beretta 21A Bobcat semi-automatic handgun, a Sig Sauer Model 522 semi-automatic rifle, a Smith and Wesson Model 629 .44 magnum revolver, an Arm Tac Suppressor and a Sire Arms SA22W Suppressor.
United States Attorney Christina E. Nolan, in her motion for detention, successfully argued that Bona should be held because the allegations involve a felony that involves the possession of a firearm and that there are no conditions of release which could reasonably assure the Bona’s future appearance in court and the safety of the community.
“Bona currently is detained in Vermont state custody,” wrote Nolan in her motion. “His criminal history includes offenses in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts as well as at least one probation violation.”
Nolan also argued that Bona has already admitted he stole the weapon.
“In a Mirandized post-arrest interview, Bona admitted taking a number of firearms from the Lyndonville FFL,” wrote Nolan. “Bona also admitted trading the stolen firearms to another man in exchange for heroin. One of the stolen firearms was later recovered by law enforcement.”
Straffin is a federally-licensed firearms dealer.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections there is only one inmate named Dallas Bona detained in Vermont state custody.
Dallas Anthony Bona, 39, of Lyndon is an inmate serving a six months-to-two-years prison sentence at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton on a conviction of unlawful trespass in an occupied building.
According to Caledonia Superior Court documents, Bona was convicted of unlawfully entering the Kirby residence of Rebecca Gillespie, 28, on Dec. 19, 2018. Vermont State Police later arrested Bona in connection with the incident and learned he was the subject of a fugitive arrest warrant for fleeing probation in Fall River, Mass. related to 2015 conviction of breaking and entering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.