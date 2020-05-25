LITTLETON — Two dirt bike riders remain at large following a brief pursuit this weekend.
The suspects refused to stop for Littleton Police Sgt. David Wentworth on Mann’s Hill Road just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
They turned onto a dirt access road in the vicinity of Brinns Way, where they split up, ditched their bikes and fled on foot into the woods.
One bike was found in the vicinity of a New Hampshire Public Broadcasting radio tower, at the bottom of a steep 20 foot embankment, and the other was discovered elsewhere.
Littleton officers Justin Barnum and Wentworth and New Hampshire Fish & Game Officer Chris McKee conducted the initial search.
Later, Fish & Game Officer Bob Mancini and his K9 Ruger tracked the scent of one suspect through three miles of unbroken forest to Mt. Misery Road.
The unsuccessful search concluded at around 11 p.m. Both bikes were found and recovered.
The suspects were not seen again. They face charges of disobeying an officer, speeding, trespassing, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.