Suspicious Fire Destroys Unoccupied West Burke Structure

On April 2, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the West Burke Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire at 268 School St. in West Burke.
Upon arrival, fire personnel found that the residence was fully engulfed in flames. The residence had previously been damaged due to a fire in July 2019. Since that time the residence has been uninhabited.
There was no electrical power to the residence. The homeowners had started demolition of the remains in an attempt to remove the structure. The residence is located approximately 1/4 mile from the roadway and the driveway was not being maintained. Due to the structure’s location and prohibitive access, no fire suppression efforts were undertaken.
The structure is considered a total loss. There were no reported injuries.
West Burke Fire Department personnel contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance with an Origin & Cause investigation. Investigators from the Fire & Explosion Unit responded to the scene in the morning of April 2 to began an O&C investigation. The cause remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael LaCourse at the St. Johnsbury Barracks at (802) 748-3111 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
