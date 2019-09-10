Suspicious Package Delivered To U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders St. Johnsbury Office

A large box with an unknown substance inside was delivered to the St. Johnsbury office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders Tuesday afternoon, causing a building evacuation until a hazardous materials team could determine whether there was a dangerous chemical inside.
St. Johnsbury Police responded to the Western Avenue office building along with the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX rescue personnel.
The box could be seen from the top of the driveway to the rear lower entrance of the building where Sanders' office is staffed by Sheila Reed. The box was outside the building.
Firefighters stretched "Do Not Cross" tape across the top of the driveway and police officers went through the building asking all occupants to evacuate. There are four other professional offices in the building.
The haz mat team was due to arrive to assess the contents of the box and determine whether a threat existed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.