Tensions Boil Over In Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Town Manager Brigitte Codling has apologized for comments made last week about a supporter of the Woodsville Ambulance Service.
Codling was seemingly unaware a live stream had continued, after a budget committee meeting on Jan. 13, when she reacted to a social media post that portrayed her as an enemy to Woodsville Ambulance.
Offended, she called the author a “f—king moron.”
She issued a 1,100-word apology two days later, in which she acknowledged “I made an inappropriate comment toward an individual, due to my frustration over his dissemination of misinformation related to the Ambulance Service.”
She said the comment was made during a difficult time — her father had died the previous month, and she had worked a series of 14-hour days — and did not reflect her feelings towards Haverhill residents. She called it “something I regret deeply and apologize for.”
The apology did not satisfy everyone. Petitions were circulated to remove Codling from office. One received more than 600 signatures before it was removed from Change.org for violating community guidelines, specifically harassment.
The situation reveals growing tensions over the town’s ambulance contract.
In response to rising rates, the Board of Selectmen did not automatically renew traditional EMS provider Woodsville Ambulance, in order to perform a cost comparison.
Selectmen are in the process of evaluating a competing bid from Warren Wentworth Ambulance, which would provide 24/7 service out of the North Haverhill Fire station.
Some have accused Codling of orchestrating the process, and have targeted her for criticism.
“I have been trying to correct the record, this is not my decision to make. This is an effort of the Select Board and a decision of the Select Board, period,” she said. “I will do the work, I will get the proposal, I will get the numbers, but in the end, it’s their decision to make.”
BIGGER ISSUES
Since being hired two years ago, Codling and the board of selectmen have repeatedly butted heads with the Woodsville precinct.
In addition to the ambulance service, there are disputes in the following areas:
Highway Funding: This was the first contentious issue under Codling. Town officials objected to Woodsville Highway Department funding levels as excessive. As a result, WHD has filed a lawsuit against the town, and the town has supported state legislation to increase Woodsville’s share of WHD costs.
Fire Department Merger: The plan to merge the North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner and Woodsville Fire Departments into a single town department was approved by 2020 Town Meeting. However, it must also be approved by the individual fire districts. North Haverhill said yes, Haverhill Corner will vote again this year, Woodsville has declined to bring the issue to a vote.
Woodsville Audit: The N.H. Department of Revenue Administration is conducting a forensic audit of the Woodsville district dating back to 2015. There is a disagreement between town and precinct officials if the audit was necessary.
“Those three things are really contentious. So then you kind of understand where their hostility is coming from, from the people of Woodsville,” Codling said.
These issues have caused some Woodsville residents to consider secession.
The issue was raised during a precinct meeting on Monday night. They could proceed in March, depending on the outcome of the Select Board vote, and whether another Woodsville member is elected.
“They want to take over everything Woodsville has,” said Woodsville Precinct Chair Steve Wheeler. “Woodsville is the center of the town really. Woodsville is where all the business is, where all the restaurants are, where the ambulance is, where the sewer plant is, and it’s owned by the Woodsville people.”
Despite growing public support, it’s unclear if secession is feasible.
Wheeler said Woodsville’s strength — its commercial tax base and federal funding receipts — could impair its ability to break free of Haverhill.
“I don’t think the state will allow it, because if we leave, it’s going to bankrupt Haverhill,” he said.
ATTACKS & ARGUMENTS
One thing everyone seems to agree on: The situation has gotten personal.
“People have accosted my wife in the grocery store,” said Select Board chair Darwin Clogston. “She’s married to me, and she’s unlucky in that regard. But she does not speak for me. She has her own mind. You can come and accost me, but don’t accost my wife.”
Codling described rising levels of abuse hurled at her and other town employees. Particularly after her live mic comments last week.
“After Tuesday [Jan. 13] my road agent, my bookkeeper, my finance officer, everyone started getting nasty phone messages. It was really out of hand. So Wednesday morning [Jan. 14] we decided to take down the Facebook page to try to curb some of the attacking that was going on. It didn’t work, it didn’t even help. I think it made things worse,” she said.
The takedown was short-lived. Under public pressure, the Facebook page has been reactivated.
However, on the advice of town counsel and other municipal governments, the Select Board on Monday voted unanimously to switch all official town Facebook accounts, including the town office and police accounts, from “pages” to “groups,” which allow comment sections to be locked.
“In other towns it worked well to have a group instead of a page, to shut comments off. So that you can feed the public information, but they can’t get on and say nasty things, to you or to each other. Because that’s not appropriate,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t want to hear it, we just don’t want to see it on the Facebook page.”
The online back-and-forth has gotten so intense that Codling’s husband was drawn into some of the social media discussions, prompting her to step in.
“My husband has been really good about staying out of local politics until this. He’s just beside himself right now, he’s so upset by it all. I asked him very bluntly please stay off Facebook, just don’t look at it. You just can’t get involved,” she said.
Despite the ugliness, Codling intends to stay on.
She notes that her grandparents lived here, and she spent a lot of summers with them. She works with people who knew them. She has an emotional stake in Haverhill, she said.
“I come to work because I care about this community,” she said. “So this matters to me more than a lot of people realize.”
And for those who continue to denounce her, she added, “The Woodsville idea that you get rid of the Town Manager, you get rid of all our problems is so unrealistic, because these problems existed long before me.”
