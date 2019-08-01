Update 9:00 a.m.:
Jeff Mackay, a neighbor and resident of Covered Bridge next door to 170 Pearl, said he heard multiple gunshots and believes, based on the sound, that there may have been two different caliber weapons involved in the incident.
Update 8:30 a.m.:
Lisa Draper, a downstairs resident of 170 Pearl Street, said Thursday morning that she heard multiple gunshots Wednesday night. She believes the victim was someone who had been a visitor to a second floor apartment where four residents live.
Update 8 a.m.:
St. Johnsbury and state police are investigating a shooting at 170 Pearl St. that happened at about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Many police officers as well as St. Johnsbury Fire and CALEX personnel responded to Pearl Street for a report of an unresponsive male who had been shot.
Overnight St. Johnsbury Police indicated the investigation had been turned over to state police and just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Command Post vehicle arrived on Pearl Street.
A Caledonian-Record reporter on scene Wednesday night indicated police had taped off the apartment building on Pearl Street. The entire block had also been closed to traffic. Six police vehicles from town and state police were parked near the address and police were also seen searching around a Railroad Street residence nearby.
Shortly before that, emergency dispatch had relayed reports of the unresponsive male as the responding fire personnel initially staged at the intersection of Pearl and Federal streets.
In separate radio dispatches police had been informed that an area resident had reported a man hiding under a car nearby on Railroad Street.
The large police and emergency presence was established on the south end of Pearl Street just after 10 p.m. as area residents looked on and tried to learn details of the unfolding incident.
Thursday morning the apartment building at 170 Pearl was still taped off as a flurry of police activity unfolded. Pearl Street itself has been partially reopened to local traffic.
In a release issued overnight St. Johnsbury Police confirmed the incident was a shooting and that the scene had been secured and turned over to state police. There has been no official word yet on if the incident resulted in a fatality, if police are looking for a possible suspect.
(0) comments
