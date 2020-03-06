A Sutton family is homeless after a fast moving fire destroyed their home at 2902 Route 5 Thursday morning.
Sutton Fire Chief Kyle Seymour said the Nathan Bassett family was not home when the fire broke out and that flames had already broken through the roof of the home when the first units arrived on the scene.
“It was fully involved,” said Seymour. “It was a single-wide trailer with an addition on the back. Most of the roof had already caved in. Flames were coming through the roof on the section that hadn’t caved in.”
Family pets including three dogs and two cats perished in the fire.
Seymour said two adults and two children were living at the residence when the fire broke-out.
The fire was reported by a passer-by who called 9-1-1 just after 8 a.m. Thursday and reported seeing flames.
Chief Seymour said the cause and origin of the fire is unknown at this point and that state fire investigators were called in to conduct their own investigation.
“There was nothing easily apparent to us,” said Seymour. “We had fire investigators respond. At the moment, they’re leaving it undetermined but not believed to be suspicious.”
Sutton firefighters were assisted by mutual aid units from Newark, West Burke and East Burke. Water was shuttled along Route 5 to portable ponds at the scene from units stationed in West Burke village.
No injuries were reported. Lyndon Rescue also responded but did not transport anyone from the scene.
