According to the Vermont Department of Health, there have been three positive coronavirus tests from the Northeast Kingdom.

As part of the health department’s ongoing updates, new data from state officials indicate two positive tests from Orleans County and one from Caledonia County.

The total count of positive tests in Vermont is now at 75. There have been 1,173 tests taken; 5 reported deaths and 336 people are being monitored at this point.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

