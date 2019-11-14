Only a few days remain to vote online for St. Johnsbury’s Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award proposal. Created by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation of Los Angeles, the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award has provided $75,000 in matching funds over the past three years for the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series, a free family-friendly concert series at Dog Mountain. The Series brings 10 weekly concerts to Dog Mountain on summer Sundays, drawing friends and families from all over the Northeast Kingdom and beyond.
To claim eligibility for the annual $25,000 matching grant, fans of the popular Dog Mountain concert series must demonstrate support for St. Johnsbury’s proposal, submitted by Catamount Arts with the cooperation of partnering organization Dog Mountain, by casting an online vote at www.grant.levittamp.org.
“Your vote matters,” said Molly Stone, Catamount Arts’ director of live performance. “It only takes a few minutes to help bring another 10 weeks of free music.”
Although St. Johnsbury is consistently among the least-populated towns competing for a coveted Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award, Catamount’s proposals have been among the most popular since their first application in 2016, securing enough votes to advance to the final round of competition for three years running. “However, it would be a mistake for Dog Mountain concertgoers and supporters to get complacent,” noted Erin Narey, from Catamount Arts.
This year’s competition includes proposals from higher profile cities and towns with significantly larger populations, including Santa Fe, New Mexico; Worcester, Massachusetts; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Stone suggests that, in addition to casting a vote, supporters of the Dog Mountain series rally their friends and families to vote as well. “Once you’ve voted online,” says Stone, “please encourage others to do the same. Let’s do this!”
With enough online votes, St. Johnsbury will qualify as one of the top 25 finalists competing for a 2020 Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award, sponsored by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national foundation dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through free live music. Grant recipients will each be awarded $25,000 in matching funds to produce their own Levitt AMP Music Series—a free, outdoor concert series featuring a diverse lineup of professional musicians—to inject new life into public spaces and create vibrant community destinations.
Supporters are asked to visit levittamp.org/vote to register and vote. Online public voting is now open and ends Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Once the Top 25 finalists are selected through online public voting, the Levitt Foundation will review the Top 25 finalists’ proposals and select the 2020 Levitt AMP winners—which will be announced on Dec. 20, 2019.
