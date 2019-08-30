Tobacco today, too young tomorrow.
Vermont’s law barring tobacco purchase and use by anyone under 21 goes into effect on Sunday. The legal age has been 18, which means the ability for current 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds to use the products goes up in smoke at the stroke of midnight.
The Legislature in April passed S.86, also known as “Tobacco 21.” It increases the legal age for possessing and purchasing cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 years of age. Gov. Phil Scott signed the bill in early May.
The measure is seen as a public health benefit, addressing tobacco use at a younger age, serving to delay and perhaps prevent future use.
“Congratulations to Governor Phil Scott and the members of the Vermont legislature for their leadership in protecting Vermont’s youth from beginning a dangerous addiction to tobacco,” said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. “As students head back to classrooms this week, parents and teachers will know that the State of Vermont is taking steps to address the youth e-cigarette epidemic and prevent tobacco use … we are proud to celebrate this win in Vermont as a milestone for statewide public health.”
Said Elizabeth Hamlin, director of Advocacy in Vermont for the American Lung Association, “With over 18 percent of Vermont’s high school students reporting use of tobacco products, there is no question that the new Tobacco 21 will make a difference in the lives and overall wellness of Vermont’s students.”
Clerks at stores where tobacco products are sold will need to be extra vigilant in checking for ages of the buyers. Selling to an underage buyer of tobacco products means fines for both the clerk and the store owner.
“Preventing the sale of tobacco to minors is important to retailers across the state,” said Erin Sigrist, president of the Vermont Retail & Grocers Association.
Some retailers know they’ll be the bearer of bad news for some 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds who haven’t considered the law change before stepping up to the store counter to buy a pack of cigarettes.
“The choices people make are not something that we judge here, said Troy Kingsbury, owner of the Village Grocery in Waitsfield. “The fact is that smoking is a problem, but we’re also stepping into family boundaries. People should be making these decisions with their family members rather than the state. But, retailers end up bearing the brunt of customer frustration.”
Gary Ingalls, owner of Lunenburg Variety, said he wished the state had provided some literature to post before now for him to communicate the law change earlier.
He’s talk to some people old enough to buy cigarettes prior to Sunday, but not yet 21, telling them that he will no longer be able to sell to them.
“I’ve already informed a couple of people ‘hey it’s my license and my fine,’” said Ingalls.
He said he has advised his clerks not to take any chances on guessing people’s ages.
“I told them to card if they’re suspicious,” he said. “I’ve carded 37-year-olds. It’s not worth it not to.”
A woman Kenneth Young carded at Coles Beverage and Redemption Center in St. Johnsbury on Thursday he determined is 29-years-old.
Fellow Coles clerk Shaina Marriner said she once checked an ID of a woman that noted she was 38.
“She was flattered,” said Marriner.
Coles began earlier this week adhering to the new tobacco age law to prepare for its official implementation on Sunday.
“We started Monday so we could get used to it,” said Marriner.
Marriner said she is confident any tobacco seekers under 21 will fail if they try to purchase from her.
Each time the state sent in an underage tobacco buyer as part of a sting operation when she was cashier — Marriner figures it’s been five or six times — she’s asked for ID.
“I’ve passed all my stings,” she said.
Young, who turns 20 this fall, said he has smoked some after turning 18, but not so much he’ll miss it when he can’t legally have tobacco beginning Sunday.
Some of his friends have a different response to the law change, he said.
“They don’t find it fair that it’s just instantly taken away,” he said. They believe those people now 18, 19 and 20 should be “grandfathered” into being able to continue to buy tobacco.
Young said some of his friends will travel to New Hampshire to buy their cigarettes.
Ingalls said the new tobacco law for Vermont is another difference that benefits retailers near the state border in New Hampshire. Lancaster, N.H. is only six miles east of Lunenburg Variety and changes in taxation that make it cheaper to buy products in New Hampshire do hurt his business.
He said he plans to close the store at the end of the year, and part of his reasoning is the challenges of running a small store near the border when Vermont’s taxation on products is higher than New Hampshire’s.
He recalled an earlier big increase in the tobacco tax and said it cut his cigarette sales business in half.
He’s owned the store for 20 years, and “twenty years is too long to fight with the state.”
“I’m going to be 67-years-old and I think it’s time I do something else.”
Ingalls said the latest change out of Montpelier regarding sales of tobacco products won’t impact the store that much.
“I don’t have a lot of young customers,” he said.
