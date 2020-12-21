It was an interesting year and we have the pictures to prove it.
Please help us choose the top news photos of 2020, from the top 50 chosen by editors. The top photo will grace the cover of our year-end edition on Thursday, December 31.
Voting opens at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 and voting for top sports photo of the year begins Wednesday.
Vote for your favorite photo until Monday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. Readers can vote once every hour.
VOTE NOW: https://calrec.secondstreetapp.com/Top-News-Photos-of-2020/gallery/
