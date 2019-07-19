Town Awards Millers Run Bridge Repair Contract

The town of Lyndon has reached an agreement with a local contractor to repair the historic Millers Run covered bridge.
The bridge, which connects Route 122 with Center Street in Lyndon Center, was damaged by a box truck which did not stop after crashing through the structure in May.
“I am pleased to announce that we have executed a contract with Winterset, Inc. to complete the Millers Run Bridge Repairs,” said Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith on Thursday. “They will begin work next week prepping the bridge for repairs.”
The bridge, which was damaged after the truck owned by Upper Valley Produce of White River Junction drove through it, has been closed to traffic for nine weeks while an engineering firm evaluated its condition and the town worked to develop a repair plan.
The total cost of repair is $56,175 and is being paid for by Upper Valley Produce and their insurance company, said Smith. The company will also be paying for the engineering costs. Smith said the company responded quickly after the incident.
“They seem very willing to to make this happen,” said Smith on Thursday.
The bridge will remain closed while the bridge is repaired which is expected to last 6-7 weeks.
Lyndonville based Winterset, Inc. will be replacing six damaged braces on the west side of the bridge, two roof posts, a cross brace and the framing and siding on both the north and south sides of the bridge.
Smith said that due to the historic nature of the bridge the replacement timber will not be easy to get.
“This is special order stuff,” said Smith.
Jolene Godfrey, 43, of White River Junction, was identified by police as the person who drove the truck through the bridge while on a delivery run for Upper Valley Produce. She was charged in connection with the incident and was fired from her job, the company said.
In July, Godfrey pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court to charges of careless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. She was released on the condition that she return to court for future hearings.
Police said Godfrey drove the 12-foot, 6-inch tall truck through the bridge which is built for a maximum vehicle height of 11 feet, 9 inches. There’s a sign noting the bridge’s clearance height that Godfrey drove past.
Godfrey told police she normally drives an 18-wheeler so she wasn’t familiar with this truck and that she was merely following GPS.
The original bridge was built in 1878. An extensive renovation took place in 1995, which allowed for the addition of a pedestrian walkway.
