Town Using New Investigator In Police Protest Probe

ST. JOHNSBURY — The investigation into police officer conduct during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of the police department on June 3 is ongoing, but it’s happening with a different investigator.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said a report from Burgess Loss Prevention Associates, LLC out of Lebanon, N.H. concerning police response to protesters is expected “in the next few weeks.” The use of Burgess is a change. Initially, Dan Troidl of DT Investigations based in South Hero had been tasked with the investigation.
The mostly peaceful demonstration a month ago became unruly after one of the protesters refused an order by Police Chief Tim Page to get out of the middle of Main Street and the chief placed him in handcuffs. Protesters impeded Chief Page and police Det. Daniele Kostruba as they escorted the arrested man from Main Street to the front door of the police department. Several protesters blocked the door and were physically moved.
Four people were arrested for disorderly conduct and another protester was pulled by a police officer away from the door at the top of the police department steps, which caused the protester to fall down the steps.
Nine complaints against the police were submitted by people involved in the demonstration. The complaints became part of the investigation now in the hands of investigator William Burgess.
Town officials were quick to move for an independent investigation of actions by the police on June 3 and decided to hire Troidl to do the job. Whitehead said Chief Page encouraged him to seek an outside investigator rather than conducting an in-house review of the police response. Troidl, who lists investigations for law enforcement agencies as among his specialties, was chosen. St. Johnsbury has used his services in the past.
At some point, however, Troidl suggested to the town that he wasn’t the best person to do the investigation due to his previous working relationship with Chief Page when Page and Troidl worked in the Vermont State Police. Seeking to avoid the appearance of bias toward the chief, Whitehead said Troidl recommended Burgess Loss Prevention Associates “in the event someone thought there was a conflict of interest.”
The chief said the switch to a different investigator helps to avoid any “suggestion of impropriety” in the investigation.
“As I had worked with Dan Troidl in the 1990’s we did not want that to interfere with the investigation,” the chief said. “While I have no doubt that Dan Troidl would have conducted the investigation with honor and integrity regardless of that, it was deemed more prudent to find another investigator.”
Burgess Loss Prevention Associates has been working on the investigation, said Whitehead. “He has conducted interviews with our department and I understand he was interviewing those that filed complaints this week.”
