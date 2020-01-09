Trooper Recalls Daring Rescue On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
A day to say thanks to the police officers who serve Vermont and its communities.
“Every day, our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep us safe, to combat dangerous crime and to help preserve the Green Mountain State’s unique beauty and quality of life,” said U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan in a statement released on Wednesday.
“Send them an email, take them to coffee or lunch, tweet support for them or just give them a call and say ‘thank you.’ This is the least we can do to give back to those who dedicate their lives to public protection and run toward danger to keep us safe. “
One officer that has defintely earned a thank-you card for running toward danger during his 15-year career is Vermont State Police Sgt. Lyle Decker.
Decker is patrol commander at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and on a frigid February night in 2015 he went into a burning building to save the life of a Thetford woman whose farmhouse had caught fire in the middle of the night.
It was just by chance that Decker, after working late on a DWI patrol, happened to be driving by the Route 5 home of 82-year-old Roberta Howard in Thetford at about 2 a.m.
“I just happened to be driving by and I saw a strange glow and what appeared to smoke coming out of the eves of the house,” said Decker after being contacted by The Caledonian-Record on Wednesday. “I thought to myself, that just didn’t look right.”
Decker turned his cruiser around and went back to the house where he found even more smoke coming from the back of the house and Howard’s husband, Richard Howard, standing outside in just a T-shirt and shorts in sub-zero temperatures.
“He said the house was on fire and his wife was still in there,” said Decker. “He was trying to go back in the house.”
Decker put Howard in a car to get him out of the cold and wind and then entered the burning house to search for Roberta Howard.
Decker crept through smoke just feet away from open fire yelling for Roberta Howard but had to retreat as the conditions inside the burning house worsened. He then moved Richard Howard to his cruiser which was heated and called in the fire.
“I didn’t even know what address I was at so I just ran his (license) plate and said we need the fire department at that address,” said Decker.
Soon firefighters arrived and entered the house in search of Howard. Another member of Howard’s family also arrived and also tried entering the burning house.
“He was running around the house trying to find her,” said Decker. “He was smashing windows trying to get into the house. He kicked the front door-in and said sometimes she sits in the front room. I said ‘let me take a look.’ I got my flashlight and I got down on all fours and shined the light under the smoke that was down to about two feet off the floor and I could see her legs about 15 feet away. She was in a chair and there were flames to the left. I crawled in there and I grabbed a hold of the leg of chair and I pulled her to the door.”
Howard, who was unconscious, was then rushed to the hospital by EMS crews.
But Howard survived and Decker says he still stays in touch with her.
“I’ve stopped by to see her half-a-dozen times since then,” said Decker.
This year they exchanged Christmas cards.
