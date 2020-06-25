ST. JOHNSBURY — Despite flying off the road, in a vehicle that traveled out of control for about 100 yards before careening off an Interstate 91 bridge and landing upside down on Crow Hill Road beneath the bridge, the occupants climbed out of the vehicle.
John Kawalec, 38, and Randi Perry, 36, both of Ryegate, must have had one wild ride.
They were hurt, but their injuries didn’t appear to be serious, according to Trooper Tyler Davidson, who is investigating the crash. He said based on the journey their Honda Ridgeline took and its crunched condition after the crash they were lucky.
Both were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital by CALEX where they were treated and released.
The crash happened a few minutes before 10 a.m. on Thursday. St. Johnsbury Firefighters and CALEX rescue workers responded. The site where the Honda landed is just beyond the village limit so St. Johnsbury Police officers stood by until state police units arrived.
Because the crash began on the interstate above Crow Hill and ended on Crow Hill, state police personnel were in both locations.
State police know that Kawalec was driving in the northbound lane approaching the Crow Hill Road overpass. The Honda left the road and traveled through the grassy median in a diagonal direction across the median. It would have made its way into the southbound lane but was stopped by the backside of the guardrail. The impact forced the vehicle up along the guardrail and bridge railing where it launched airborne, slamming into Crow Hill 30 feet below the interstate.
Trooper Davidson said Kawalec told him that the Honda left the interstate because he lost control due to a blown tire. Kawalec also told the trooper that he was driving the speed limit.
The investigation of the crash continues, and as of Thursday afternoon, the trooper said he knows of no eyewitness to the crash. If anyone did see the crash, contact the trooper by calling 748-3111.
