Two Dead, One Hurt In Newport Shooting

NEWPORT CITY — Two are dead and one person is injured after an apparent murder suicide early this morning on School Street.
Police have closed the end of School Street to traffic.
Acting Chief Travis Bingham said no one in the community should be concerned about their safety.
Police are not looking for the shooter.
Bingham would not confirm that it was a murder and suicide.
He would not provide names of the victims or the alleged shooter.
He said an injured person is being treated at North Country Hospital and is in stable condition.
The shooting occurred before 6 a.m., according to the chief.
Someone called to report a shooting, he said.
A neighbor said a man who lives with his wife or girlfriend in the house where the shooting occurred had said he was going to shoot a family member.
The neighbor also said that the man said he had a pistol and was going to use it.
The neighbor said the man had talked about suffering from a brain injury due to a motorcycle accident but they weren't sure whether to believe him or not because he seemed to be suffering from a mental health condition.
Local police are being assited at the scene by detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations and members of the Crime Scene Search Team.
The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The bodies will be transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine cause and manner of death.
Members of the public are asked to avoid School Street in Newport while the investigation is underway.
Anyone with information that could be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.