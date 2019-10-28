ST. JOHNSBURY — Two men are being held on federal felony heroin and crack cocaine charges after they were stopped in a car shortly after leaving an apartment in St. Johnsbury.
Adis Djozo, 26, of Essex and Elijah Wheeler-Watson, 23, of Springfield, Mass. are facing charges of knowingly and intentionally possessing with intent to distribute both heroin and more than 28 grams of crack cocaine in Caledonia County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said in federal court papers.
The men are due back in U.S. District Court in Burlington for detention hearings today. They appeared briefly in federal court last Thursday afternoon, but the prosecution asked for a continuance until this week.
Wheeler-Watson and Djozo are jailed at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
The government maintains Wheeler-Watson is a danger to the community and should be detained pending trial. Court papers show he has several arrests for robbery and received a 3- to 5-year prison sentence for an armed robbery in Massachusetts in 2016 and a 5-year prison sentence for “robbery while masked” also in 2016.
The prosecution, in court papers, said Djozo has been an active opiate user, but has failed to seek “meaningful drug treatment.” The detention motion said Djozo could be considered for release only after he has detoxed, a specific in-patient treatment plan is developed, and that a suitable living arrangement with proper after-care is found. The motion noted “this defendant does not appear to have a stable living situation.”
The DEA said in its criminal complaint that surveillance showed a Honda Accord arrived at 380 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury and parked in a lot behind it on Wednesday.
The two men went into the main entrance of the residence, but returned 20 minutes later to the car with one of the men carrying a red bag, court records show.
State Police later conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 2 following a motor vehicle infraction by Djozo, the DEA said.
Federal drug investigators assisted with the traffic stop. During a pat down of Djozo, investigators found what they believe was about 100 bags of heroin in his left pants pocket, the DEA said. The packets had the word “Avengers” on them and the contents later field tested positive for heroin/fentanyl, court records show.
A similar pat down was conducted on Wheeler-Watson and a large bulge was felt in his coat. Wheeler-Watson explained he had about $2,000 in cash he was carrying, the DEA said. Officers seized the money.
A police K-9 then conducted a free air sniff of the exterior of the car when it was empty of all occupants, the DEA said. The certified drug-detection dog had an alert on the car, court records show.
During the search of the car, a red bag with a zipper was found on the floor on the front passenger side where Wheeler-Watson had been riding, the DEA said. The bag contained about 25 bags of heroin that were stamped with the word “Avengers,” a court affidavit said.
Also found in the bag were multiple knotted plastic baggies that each contained an off-white chunky substance believed to be crack cocaine, the affidavit noted. It said a field test confirmed the substance was crack cocaine.
During police interviews, Djozo admitted he received 100 bags of heroin in St. Johnsbury and Wheeler-Watson acknowledged to owning the red bag and had put it under his seat in the car, the DEA said in court papers.
