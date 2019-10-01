Umbrella Provides Support, Resources

ST. JOHNSBURY — Amanda Cochrane, executive director at Umbrella – the nonprofit agency with two Northeast Kingdom locations to aid victims of domestic and sexual violence, said the agency last year helped more than 700 individuals and families.
Umbrella is marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October with efforts to bring awareness to the problem and help; several events are planned this month, including one this Thursday at Catamount Arts.
Monster art, to illustrate a campaign called “Love Isn’t Scary,” will also be seen throughout the region this month and at local schools and various community agencies, and in late October, there will be a Walk For Justice, Cochrane said.
“Domestic violence here in our rural community looks different than in the city and in many ways can be more dangerous,” explained Cochrane. “Distance between communities and first responders, lack of cellular service in many areas, and vast space between homes all contribute to isolation many survivors feel.”
Cochrane said, “These factors also make people less safe. Our region’s higher poverty level also make the impacts of domestic violence more challenging. Often, there are not safety nets for survivors to fall back on if they leave an abusive situation. When people live closer to the edge, domestic violence’s effects are often amplified.”
“Making sure that all community members know that free, confidential support is there for them in our locations in Newport and St. Johnsbury, in addition to our 24-hour hotline is crucial,” said Cochrane. “Umbrella advocates are trained to listen and help people create safety plans and sort out their options – whether that be related to housing, restraining orders or other legal matters.”
Cochrane said, “We want people to know that … we will work with you on your timeline. We will support you if you are just beginning to understand that your relationship is unsafe and unhealthy or if you have been suffering for years.”
“Our door is always open to think through options or just listen. We are non-judgmental, and on your side,” she stressed. “We will wait until you are ready. We are here for you, unconditionally. You don’t deserve abuse. If you need 24-hour support around domestic or sexual violence in the St. Johnsbury area, please call 748-8645 and in Newport please call 334-0148. You are not alone.”
Events This Month
Cochrane said, “October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for us at Umbrella it means the opportunity to get more vocal about the issue and highlight to our community the pervasiveness of domestic violence and to offer opportunities for people to learn more, get involved and come together.”
On Thursday, Umbrella will be offering In Her Shoes, an interactive activity that illustrates the complexities of experiencing domestic violence.
The free event will take place at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury, 3-4:30 p.m.
There will be a group discussion and processing after the experiential exercise.
To register e-mail Henekis@umbrellanek.org or 784-1992, ext. 326.
Umbrella will also be joining with the Caledonia County and Southern Essex County Domestic Violence Task Force for a Walk for Justice.
The awareness event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-6:30 p.m. and will begin outside of the Welcome Center in St. Johnsbury. “We hope you will come in purple and show your solidarity with survivors,” said Cochrane.
“Throughout the month we will have informational tables, as well as a displays of our ‘Love Isn’t Scary’ monsters at local schools and partner agencies,” she said. “On Halloween we will bring the monsters to the start of the St. Johnsbury Halloween Parade at the United Church of Christ while offering fun seasonal games and activities for trick-or-treaters of all ages.”
