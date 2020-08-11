A Connecticut driver was lucky to suffer no injuries during a crash that destroyed his tractor trailer after he fell asleep while heading north on Interstate 91 in Lyndon early Tuesday morning.
State Police Trooper Jason Danielsen reports that Allan Davis, 30, of Meridan, Conn., fell asleep just before 6 a.m. and drove into the median and crashed into a tree.
The Lyndonville Fire Department was dispatched to the crash that occurred at mile marker 141.
“We were very surprised when we got on scene,” said Lyndonville Fire Captain Danny Bigelow. His crew was dispatched to a report of a tractor trailer with a fluid leak, but when they got there they discovered the tractor portion of the vehicle had been destroyed.
“There was heavy vehicle damage … we probably would have thought the driver was injured” had he not been outside the vehicle when they got there, noted Bigelow.
“The driver was unharmed, not a scratch on him, he was very lucky,” said Bigelow.
Lyndonville Fire had three trucks and 7 firefighters on scene, and the final crew didn’t clear for over 5 hours. The trailer, which was hauling produce was able to be hooked up to another truck and complete it’s delivery. The tractor, though, had all of it’s front suspension destroyed among other damage and was considered totaled and needed to be towed by B&B Towing.
The firefighters were also on hand while a HazMat team was summoned to help with the cleanup of what was believed to be about a 100 gallon spill of diesel fuel, Bigelow said.
Trooper Danielsen also reported a response from Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement.
Bigelow said the HazMat team was expected to be on scene throughout the afternoon. The Interstate was not closed a result of the accident.
