MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott said all Vermonters should assume they already have COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
It was one of several messages he delivered during a press conference with Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD; Agency of Education (AOE) Secretary Dan French; Human Services Secretary Mike Smith; DAIL Commissioner Monica Hutt; and other COVID-19 response officials.
Scott urged everyone in the state to behave as if they already had the virus to reinforce how important it is to protect vulnerable community members and take the protective steps like washing hands, social distancing, avoiding large groups, and staying at home as much as possible.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 19 confirmed cases in Vermont, impacting about half the counties. About 600 people have been tested.
Levine said many people are being monitored connected with each one of those patients, and in some cases the number being monitored is quite large, including medical staff the people may have contacted.
Levine did not say if any of the people being monitored are in the Northeast Kingdom. There are likely people in Caledonia County who are self-quarantined because of travel and possible exposure, according to Gov. Scott.
In just a few fast days, Vermont went from a state of emergency being declared after the World Health Organization said the situation was a pandemic, and schools being ordered to close by yesterday, to restaurants and bars in Vermont being shuttered until at least April 6.
The news conference also offered more details about the Governor’s directive and new Agency of Education guidance relating to child care facilities and PreK-12 school dismissal.
Late Tuesday, the Governor directed childcare centers across the state to close normal operations but encouraged continued operation exclusively where needed to provide childcare for workers who are essential to Vermont’s ongoing effort in community mitigation of COVID-19.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Scott said, “This is a moment of service for all of us.” He called health care workers “the front lines.”
He said, “We’re all in this together, and we will get through it. Just like during Irene, we’re facing new challenges every single day and I know some are feeling scared, worried and overwhelmed, just like Irene, but we made it through and we’ll do it again because we’re Vermont strong. In times like this, Vermonters rise to the occasion. We help our neighbors. We answer the call of duty and we get creative to solve big problems. I’m seeing it every day from the health care workers, state employees, school administrators and business owners.”
French said many school districts have already begun distributing food to students; there will be federal reimbursement to help with that program.
Levine said mitigation steps are critical to slow the virus.
If a rapid spike were to occur, it could quickly overwhelm the health care system, he said. Social distancing is important, he said, and difficult to adapt to, but a must.
That is a behavior change for us as human beings, said Levine, and it’s an uncomfortable new reality — we like to shake hands, high-five and hug, he said.
Restrictions around visiting the elderly are also a new norm — and are hard for family and friends, and especially for the vulnerable elderly who are the most susceptible to the virus and need protection.
Levine said in his view this is “a very manageable epidemic.”
He said it requires resources, creativity an innovation.
“Even restaurants and bars can be innovative, which they are all learning now,” said Levine of the curbside service and delivery service that restaurants are pivoting to in the wake of the closures until April 6 at least; takeout is still permitted.
Levine said the behavior changes and hard work are substantial “and nobody is going to deny how hard it’s going to be.”
“We are all here to cooperate with one another and I am confident that we as a state can rally to that cause,” said Levine, calling what’s necessary from everyone right now “a social compact.”
Asked about the crushing economic blow expected in Vermont, Scott said, “Obviously this is going to affect our entire country, our entire world from an economic standpoint, and it’s not a question of if it’s going to happen, it’s the magnitude.”
Scott said he’s been in close contact with Vermont’s Congressional delegation about what Vermont is going to need, which he said includes financial assistance, flexibility and more. “I know they are working diligently on this effort right now.”
Asked about the state’s hospital bed capacity and ventilators, which is a national question as well, officials said Vermont has 273 hospital beds, not including possibly using surgical beds, and has the capacity to set up temporary facilities using the National Guard who have been activated. There are 245 ventilators available in Vermont at present.
Increased testing capacity is expected to be available soon, said Levine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.