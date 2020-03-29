Health officials in Vermont and New Hampshire announced dozens of new cases of coronavirus in each state over the weekend.
Vermont’s count stood at 235 on Sunday afternoon, representing an increase of 24 new cases reported Sunday and 28 cases reported on Saturday. Vermont’s death toll also increased to 12, with two new deaths reported on Saturday.
There are still 7 reported coronavirus cases in the Northeast Kingdom, with 5 in Orleans County and 2 in Caledonia County, reported the Vermont Health Department. Essex County still has no reported cases. Coos County in New Hampshire also still has no reported cases, however Grafton County has now increased to 29 cases, reported the NH Department of Health.
New Hampshire’s total number of cases is 258, with 3 reported deaths and 39 hospitalizations. There were 44 new positive tests reported on Sunday and 27 new positive tests reported on Saturday. NH’s third death was reported Sunday. The victim was a female resident of Rockingham County who was over 60 years old with underlying health issues.
The NH Health Department said their was increased community-based transmission in all the counties that have identified cases.
