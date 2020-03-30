Vermont officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including a new potential hot spot in Essex Junction, as they unveiled increased efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
During a press conference Monday, Gov. Phil Scott said he was directing state agencies to monitor, educate and enforce compliance with his ban on all non-essential lodging business and imposed an order for everyone traveling to Vermont to self-quarantine for 14 days. Scott also indicated the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” mitigation efforts that he put in place by executive order will likely be extended beyond its original April 15 expiration date.
“I think everyone should expect that this will be extended April 15 and beyond, just trying to determine how long that’s going to be and what provisions will be in place as we do that,” said Scott. “In terms of how long, that’s a good question.”
Vermont health officials have reported there are now 256 people who tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 who have died from the disease. The Northeast Kingdom numbers continue to hold at 7 cases, with 5 in Orleans County, 2 in Caledonia County, and 0 in Essex County, reports the health department. As of Monday there were 19 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.
The new suspected hot spot in Essex Junction is at a senior living complex with over 50 apartments designated for people 55 or above, said Health Commissioner Mark Levine. Two deaths have been associated with the housing complex, one being the spouse of an employee and another a resident.
While Scott, in consultation with state health officials, has unveiled the series of mitigation efforts to limit the number of Vermonters who become infected and slow the infection rate, state officials have also been pursuing every avenue possible to increase the state’s health care capacity through the expansion of bed capacity and the acquisition of essential equipment like PPEs (person protective equipment).
Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said over the weekend the state has received 6 trucks of PPEs from the federal government and has had to acquire additional storage for the supplies that are starting to arrive. The Vermont National Guard has been tasked with the logistics of handling the influx of equipment and coordinating with hospitals, said Scott.
Schirling said the state has teams working on equipment acquisition and there are “literally millions of items on order” in the PPE supply chains. Schirling also said the state has ordered 400 ventilators but is still waiting on a delivery date and 600 ventilators have been requested from the federal government.
Besides efforts to obtain equipment from the federal government and from suppliers around the country, Scott also said the state has begun exploring the possibility of Vermont manufactures producing PPE and even ventilators.
“We are pulling every lever we can, using some in-house and searching throughout the country, to ensure that we have all the available equipment that we need to fight this,” said Scott.
In a grim reminder of the possible outcome of the spread of COVID-19, Scott acknowledged that the state is also looking to acquire refrigerated trucks to preposition around the state should the number of deaths outpace the mortuary capacity in Vermont. “We have to be prepared for most everything,” he said.
The state’s two-pronged effort to slow and limit the spread COVID-19 and prepare for a surge of hospitalizations is based on modeling, or projections, of the disease’s spread and expected rates of infection and hospitalization. State health officials have said that as greater numbers of cases are identified that modeling effort can become more effective.
Based on current projections, state officials believe the peak of total cases will occur sometime in April. State officials intend to share the modeling with the public later this week.
“We are refining our modeling as we speak, we are hoping to make it more public as the week progresses because I think it does highlight some of the challenges we face and why we are taking some of the steps we are taking today.” said Scott. “If we take the steps we are advocating for today and last week, we hope to stay underneath the line, the line of the capacity of the health care system.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.