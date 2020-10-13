Vermont officials announced Tuesday that increasing cases across the region have raised the number of counties impacted by Vermont’s travel restrictions, and it now includes Grafton County in New Hampshire.
This is the first time in months that the county neighboring the Northeast Kingdom has been restricted for travel by Vermont the guidance. The change is a result of a recent uptick in cases, predominantly in the southern reaches of the county that stretches from Lebanon to Littleton and the Connecticut River to Waterville Valley.
“We would ask that [people] be more vigilant and be more careful,” should they need to travel to Grafton County, Gov. Phil Scott said of Vermonter’s in the region that frequent New Hampshire.
Scott noted that revisions to the state’s travel guidance earlier this year allow for people to work and shop for essentials in neighboring restricted counties without the need to quarantine upon their return but the guidance does not allow discretionary trips for recreation or even family visits.
“Again, it’s about adhering to the guidance and if you can remain where you are, we would advise do so to prevent the spread or the transmission back in forth,” said Scott. “Anything that can be prevented we would ask you to adhere to the guidelines.”
According to the New Hampshire Department of Health Grafton County has had 22 recent cases that are considered active. The majority of these cases are in the southern reaches of the county, clustered around Lebanon and Hanover, however cases have also been detected in Lisbon, as well as Lincoln, Waterville Valley and Plymouth.
During a review of the regional data on Tuesday, Michael Pieciak, Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, which leads the state’s data analysis of viral conditions, said cases are going up not only across the country but of more greater concern within the Northeast.
“Cases are still going up in the Northeast and maybe just as alarming, so are hospitalizations across the country but also the Northeast as well,” said Pieciak. “Cases are going up nationally, we are seeing that regionally as well.”
According to Vermont’s guidance, people traveling for essential purposes, including work, do not need to quarantine. Essential travel includes travel for personal safety, medical care, care of others, parental shared custody, for food, beverage or medicine, to attend preK-12 school and college if commuting daily, or to perform work for businesses that are currently allowed to operate.
New Cases In Region
Tuesday’s report from the Health Department also indicated that the Northeast Kingdom has seen its first case in over a month. Orleans County reported a new case. This now brings the total case count in the NEK to 62 since the beginning of the pandemic.
In New Hampshire, beside the recent cases that triggered Grafton County to enter restricted travel status, there was a new case in Stark, located in Coos County.
