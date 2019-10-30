Vermont’s Rifle Deer Season Starts Nov. 16

Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s traditionally popular 16-day rifle deer season that begins Saturday, Nov. 16 and ends Sunday, Dec. 1.
A hunter may take one buck during this season with at least one antler having two or more points one inch or longer. A point must be one inch or longer from base to tip. The main beam counts as a point, regardless of length. Spike-antlered deer, mostly yearlings, are protected during this season.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in the southwestern and northwestern regions of the state,” said Deer Project Leader Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience, with fewer, but often larger, deer.”
Fish & Wildlife urges hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s good hunting season safety record.
A 2019 Vermont Deer Hunting Guide can be downloaded from the department’s website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the Wildlife Management Units (WMUs), season dates, regulations, and other helpful information.
Hunters in the Northeast Kingdom who get a deer on Nov. 16 or 17 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the NEK biological check stations: Wright’s Enterprises – Newport and Barnie’s Market – Concord.
