Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System, Jeb Spaulding, on Friday announced his recommendation to close the campuses at NVU-Lyndon and Johnson and to consolidate their programs at Castleton University.
Spaulding will present his plan to the full VSCS board of Trustees on Monday. He says the plan is a "whole system transformation focused on eliminating program duplication, reducing overhead and investing in programs that are high demand, economically viable, and provide high demand career opportunities for Vermont students."
The VSCS anticipates residential campus closures at NVU and VTC-Randolph and VTC’s move to the Williston area will be completed before the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year and estimates a reduction of approximately 500 employees as a result of the consolidations, a press release states.
“These are very painful decisions, but they are necessary because we must preserve the VSCS for generations of Vermonters who rely on public higher education to achieve their personal and professional dreams,” said Jeb Spaulding, Chancellor, VSCS. “We are in truly unprecedented times like nothing we have ever experienced before in our lifetimes and we know the impacts of COVID-19 will linger for months, maybe years. We cannot wait and hope for recovery, we must act decisively to chart a course toward long-term viability. That is our ultimate goal. We owe it to our students, faculty, staff and state.”
https://www.vsc.edu/information-april-20-2020-board-trustees-meeting/
