The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees Chair, J. Churchill Hindes, announced that Monday’s meeting of the Board will be informational in nature. The Board does not plan to vote on recent proposed changes to the college system at that time.
Chancellor Jeb Spaulding unveiled last week plans to close several campuses in the VSCS in response to ongoing challenges facing the VSCS magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board had planned to vote on the proposal at its meeting Monday, however, it will now treat the meeting as informational, giving Board members a week to consider the plan and related comments and discussion. The Board will meet again on Monday, April 27, states a release from the VSCS.
“I have listened to my colleagues on the Board and want to give them time to consider the very significant decisions we have to make,” said Hindes. “But, delayed action increases the profound financial risks facing all four VSCS colleges and universities. Those risks grow daily. We simply do not have the funds to afford a protracted discussion and debate.”
The proposal has been met by a significant outcry of opposition from staff, students, alumni and the communities that would be affected by the closures.
The VSCS Board of Trustees will conduct a virtual meeting on Monday where they will review information provided by the Chancellor. The public is invited to view the meeting at https://youtu.be/oxNi8068Lww. More information is available at www.vsc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.