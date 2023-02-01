Police

ALBURGH, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023) — The Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight that occurred at a school basketball game Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2023, in the town of Alburgh.

State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center, 45 Champlain St., for a report of a large fight involving multiple spectators during a 7th-8th grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The melee ended before troopers arrived on scene, and some participants had departed the school. One of those individuals, Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The circumstances of his death are under active investigation.

