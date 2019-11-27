NEWPORT CITY — Good things happen when veterans groups get together.
For the third year in a row, the auxiliaries of two veterans posts in Newport City are joining forces to put on a Thanksgiving Day community meal on Thursday to keep an area tradition going.
The auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 is organizing the meal with the help of the auxiliary at the American Legion Post 21.
The Legion next to North Country Union High School, with its larger kitchen, dining area and parking lot, will host the meal, said Gordon Brown, president of the VFW Post 798 auxiliary.
Doors open at 11 a.m. so community members can come in, visit and listen to music by Jacob Green, a one-man band, until the buffet meal is ready to serve at 1 p.m.
Last year, 175 meals were served. Brown is hoping for 200 to 250 this year. The Legion can seat more than 200 in one sitting.
The auxiliaries took up the community meal when the organizers of the Elks Club dinner stepped down after many years, Brown said.
And it’s been a lot of fun ever since, he said.
The community meal has drawn lots of donations from area businesses, banks and real estate agencies, Brown said.
There will be plenty of volunteers gathering at the Legion on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. to cook and prepare all the food, Brown said. The meal will feature turkey and all the traditional fixings.
“It’s a nice, sit-down, home-cooked meal,” Brown said.
He welcomes more volunteers than have already signed up on Thursday, to help set up, serve and tidy up afterward. The more the merrier. Walk-ins are welcome.
“The more volunteers, the less I have to do,” Brown said with a laugh.
The meal is free to all comers.
Brown said there will be a donation jar out if anyone cares to donate, with some going toward the meal and the extra to help with scholarships.
There are no volunteers to do home deliveries of meals, but Brown said they welcome anyone who wants to get a take-out meal for a neighbor or elderly relative who can’t get out to the dinner themselves.
Baskets For Vets
The VFW Auxiliary has also put together baskets - each full of all the ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving Day meal - for area veterans.
The VFW auxiliary accepted donations in food and money for the veterans and began putting the baskets together over the weekend and delivering them through Monday.
Brown said they delivered 41 baskets as of Monday evening.
