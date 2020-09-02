NEWPORT CITY - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 798 will dedicate its newly renovated meeting room in honor of area fallen veterans.
The hall will be unveiled and dedicated Friday, Sept. 11 at the Jesse Strong Hall of Heroes in a community ceremony, says Commander Scott St. Onge.
U.S. Marine Sgt. Jesse Strong, son of Rev. Nathan and Vicki Strong of Albany, was killed in action in Iraq on Jan. 26, 2005, along with three other young Marines, as a result of an ambush attack on his convoy when a rocket-propelled grenade struck the open-top Humvee they were riding in.
The hall will be a showcase for family-sponsored plaques in memory of other fallen heroes, St. Onge said.
The dedication and ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., with speakers and guests, and is open to the public by donation. The VFW is in the midst of planning food for the evening.
The renovations turned what “looked like an old 1950s billiard room” into a hall suitable for families to enjoy celebrations, funeral gatherings and other events, he said.
“We made it look nice, neat and respectable.”
The Sept. 11 event will feature a short ceremony to show off the renovations and unveil a plaque in Strong’s honor, St. Onge said. Jesse’s parents will attend, he said.
Anyone who wants to recognize a fallen veteran in the family may arrange for a plaque to be hung in the hall in the future, he said.
The VFW offers the hall as a place for the families of fallen veterans to hold a funeral luncheon, with the VFW putting on the lunch.
But community members can rent the space as well for events, at $100 plus cleaning, St. Onge said.
The VFW will recognize the contribution by Gold Star families to the community that day and also with an event in the future, to be announced, St. Onge said.
Anyone interested in attending should stop by the VFW to sign up so they know how many people to provide food for.
“It should be a nice turnout,” St. Onge said.
The VFW is more than a place for veterans to gather, he said.
“The public doesn’t always see everything we do. It’s nice to see it’s about the community, it’s about the people and the veterans.”
