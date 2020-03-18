NEWPORT CITY — Times might be uncertain and the snow might be falling.
But there’s one thing that is certain in Newport City, and that is the March opening of Tim and Doug’s Ice Cream Shop at Pick and Shovel.
The snow fell hard through the lunch hour and into the afternoon Tuesday.
But that didn’t stop the young at heart of all ages from making their way to Coventry Street for their first spring treat.
Claire Ellis of Montgomery and Alex Fearino of West Charleston find themselves home from college. Ellis is home with the closure of Boston College, and Fearino is home from Plymouth State.
They drove in specifically to Newport despite the snow for their first ice cream of the season. Fearino went for the flavor of the day, a green minty creamie.
It won’t be their last ice cream in Newport, they said.
“We’ll probably be back,” he said, and soon.
Mike Monaghan of Jay bought a small creamie with sprinkles for his daughter Bryn, who was in the car. She couldn’t wait to show off her cone.
Tracy Sanville of Irasburg was off work early Tuesday afternoon, standing in line and practicing social distancing between himself and others, while waiting his turn.
“I figured I’d stop for a hot fudge sundae,” he said.
Sanville is hoping the shut downs of businesses won’t trickle down hill and affect his job.
He is feeling a “certain amount of cautiousness and nervousness about it.”
“We’ll do the best we can,” he said.
Ice cream shop manager Carmen Comeau said they received 5,000 hits within 24 hours after they announced the opening of the ice cream shop.
Pick and Shovel always opens the ice cream take-out shop early, with many locals getting ice cream for lunch regardless of the weather.
“People are coming and they are excited,” she said.
There was a generally slower pace to the day on Tuesday than usual openings, which Comeau attributed to both the weather and the emergency shutdowns of society in place.
She said she wanted to reassure customers that they are cleaning constantly to keep everything sanitary.
“We want to keep everyone safe but still have a treat,” she said.
“Everyone is looking for something positive.”
