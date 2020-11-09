Judge Thomas A. Zonay has ordered accused Elm Street shooter Arther Butler to be held without bail - at least temporarily.

Butler, 18, was just released from a New Hampshire jail on Friday after serving a six month sentence for crimes committed in the Granite State this summer. He’s now being held at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport awaiting trial on a felony aggravated assault charge for allegedly shooting a man in the back in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.

Butler was the subject of a $100,000 arrest warrant issued by Caledonia Superior Court Judge Michael J. Harris after Butler was arrested in New Hampshire while on home detention at his parents house in Topsham on July 6.

On Monday, Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked Judge Zonay - who was filling-in for Judge Harris for the day - to hold Butler until a weight of the evidence hearing can be held. Butler’s defense attorney Dan Sedon of Chelsea argued his client should be released.

“Defense would maintain that the existing conditions with one addition are adequate to meet the expectation that he’ll return for future hearings and that one addition would be electronic monitoring,” said Attorney Sedon.

But Prosecutor Zaleski said Butler also presented a public safety risk and had proven many times that conditions of release placed on him were ineffective.

Zaleski argued that Butler had “an abundant history” of violating his conditions of release that were imposed on Oct. 22, 2019 when he was released from Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

“Since that time he has violated his conditions,” said Zaleski. “We have three different dockets amounting to 14 counts of violating of conditions of release.”

Those alleged violations have now have been transferred to the court’s juvenile division following a change in state law.

But Zaleski said they still matter when discussing the possibility of Butler’s release.

“They were still violations of conditions of release and then July 6, 2020, he again violated further and committed some criminal acts over in New Hampshire which he subsequently plead to and served a sentence,” said Zaleski. “One of those being an escape charge.”

Butler is accused of shooting Brandon Delude, 24, in the back while they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury. Officials say Delude is paralyzed as a result of the shooting.

Butler was on home detention awaiting trial at his parents’ house in Topsham when he was arrested on multiple charges over 90 miles away in Milan, N.H.

Butler was convicted by New Hampshire authorities of escape and two counts of resisting arrest after police found him in a car in Milan with booze, marijuana and Vermont Corrections Officer Summer Bilodeau.

Bilodeau is no longer employed with the Vermont Department of Corrections.